Nexus Mod deletes the “Ser Aylin” mod for failing to comply with the game and community rules.

Dame Aylin is a formidable warrior in Baldur’s Gate 3

There is a mod that allows you to become one of the most beloved couples of Baldur’s Gate III, but it seems that he has not been able to get that far due, since breaks community norms, or at least that’s what is being talked about among players and game developers. Well, this controversial mod has been removed from Nexus Mods suddenly and it is being quite a debate that has led fans to ask many questions.

The mod in question was supposedly intended to change Dame Aylin’s gender, the cleric Isobel’s girlfriend Aasimarbut it has turned out to be a problem because did not comply with the terms and game conditions, according to Larian Studios. In the following information we explain more about what has happened with this in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Nexus Mods eliminates the controversial “Ser Aylin” mod due to the terms of the platform

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a role-playing video game where players can generate your own characters to live great adventures with them. The video game offers a great variety of options to customizethere are even players who have spent many hours creating their characters in Baldur’s Gate III, so there are editable features to your preferences romantic However, not all players are happy with this diversity and some have created mods to modify the game according to their tastes. An example of this is el mod “Ser Aylin”which changes the gender of one of the game’s female characters.

The character in question is Dame Aylin, an Aasimar who is part of the order of the Dawnbringers, a religious organization that worships the sun god, Lathander. The Aasimar are a celestial race that has angel features and Dame Aylin is a paladin who fights evil with her sword and her faith. Well, her partner is human cleric named Isobel who also belongs to the same order and the two fell in love when Isobel rescued Dame Aylin from an attack by the followers of the Absolute. Since then, this is one of the most significant relationships in the gameas it is based on love, respect and mutual devotion.

What the “Ser Aylin” mod did was alter Dame Aylin’s appearance and voice to turn her into a man, completely changing the style of the original version of the game. The author of the mod, Yedlike, made it as part of a collection of mods called “No Alphabets,” which he says aims to “remove unnatural romance options” from the game. Of course, due to the changes and descriptions of said mod, a great controversy has been generated among fans for being somewhat homophobic. Many players have expressed their support for the original pair of Dame Aylin and Isobel and they have defended their right to exist and be respected. At the same time, it has been questioned for its technical quality and narrative coherence, since it breaks the history and personality of both characters.

Nexus Mods was quick to react and removed the mod the next day, along with the Yedlike account. In an official statement, a representative of the site explained that the mod violated community guidelines, which ban mods that are “deliberately anti-inclusion and/or diversity.” The representative also stated that Nexus Mods supports freedom creativity of modders, but will not tolerate mods that are intended to offend or discriminate against other players in the community.

What is Nexus Mod and what is it for?

The community of modders de Baldur’s Gate III and other games uses Nexus Mods, a platform that allows share and download mods made by fans. These mods alter or add aspects of the original game, such as customization, levels, classes, interface, and more. However, the “Ser Aylin” mod has caused a controversy over ethical and legal aspects of video game modification, which has led to its withdrawal from the platform. Therefore, players can only enjoy the best Baldur’s Gate III mods without breaking the rules.

