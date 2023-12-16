Gamesir is an already famous brand in the world since it is not the first time that they have launched quite quality mobile controllers on the market. Their latest model, the Gamesir G8, however, is the best they have released and the most recommended option right now if price is not a problem.

We talk about the price because, despite being reduced on AliExpress, for less than 90 euros, but we have to say that it is a remote control with exceptional build quality, materials and possibilities.

Gamesir G8 Galileo

The Gamesir G8 Galileo connects to your mobile phone through its USB-C connector so it is compatible with the new Android and only the Apple iPhone 15, although thanks to its design it fits all types of models, although, usually, without cover.

The best thing, yes, are its materials, because the plastic is very robust, the buttons feel fantastic like those of the consoles of the nineties and, best of all: its analog joysticks are from Hal Effect that use magnets to know how much you move the stick better. That is, they artificially increase the working space of the stick to have more range of movement and, therefore, precision.

The buttons can be remapped through its application and the controller is compatible with almost any device, since we can also use it as a controller for our PC or console even if that is not its original purpose.

Behind the controller there are two extra buttons to the basic ones to which you can add extra functions such as rapid fire shooting. This, along with the sticks, will give an immense advantage to players of Call of Duty and similar video games.

It's also great for those who have an Android phone and play retro platform games with it, since the buttons are of immense quality and making precise jumps without D-pad or buttons through a touch screen is almost impossible.

Take advantage of the AliExpress offer and get this Gamesir G8 Galileo for 87 euros.

