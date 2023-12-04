You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a good controller for the Nintendo console.

The PXN 9607X is compatible with all Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) models

Join the conversation

Amazon has once again dropped the price of the PXN 9607X, a Nintendo Switch and PC controller that is very cheap and complete in terms of features. Once again it has a 35% discount and it is available for less than 25 euros. Unlike other inexpensive controllers, which usually connect by cable, this one can also be connected wirelessly.

Before taking a look at its features, it’s time to talk about the most important thing, the price. Now you can buy the PXN 9607X remote for only 23.99 euros on Amazon (previously 36.99 euros). By the way, it is Available in four different colors: yellow, blue, cyan and pink. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that user reviews are very positivehence it has 4.7 stars out of 5. Therefore, it is a highly recommended controller.

PXN 9607X controller for Nintendo Switch and PC

Get the PXN 9607X controller for Nintendo Switch and PC at the best price on Amazon

The PXN 9607X is a controller compatible with all Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) models. When connecting it, you can do it via Bluetooth or via the USB cable that comes in the box, depending on your preference. So you can enjoy your favorite games without worrying about battery or latency. And speaking of battery, It incorporates a 550 mAh battery that offers autonomy of up to 20 hours with a single charge.

This controller also offers other features that make it very attractive. For example, it has adjustable vibration (4 levels), so you can feel every hit, shot or explosion in your hands. It also has a turbo, so you can shoot much faster. And, if that were not enough, it has a gyroscope (motion sensor) and NFC. Regarding the latter, the NFC allows you to use your amiibo to unlock exclusive content in some games.

PXN 9607X controller for Nintendo Switch and PC

In conclusion, the PXN 9607X is one of the most complete controls that you can buy for less than 25 euros. It has little or nothing to compare with other controllers for Nintendo Switch that are more expensive, that’s why it’s an offer you can’t miss. In addition, it is much more comfortable than the Joy-Con, so if you usually play in television mode it is a very interesting option, especially if we take into account the quality-price ratio.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.