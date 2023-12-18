Crypto winter has passed, and digital currencies are booming again, and yet Bitcoin has practically doubled its value in just a few months, making millionaires again of those who trusted the cryptocurrency when no one wanted it.

This has meant that certain companies dedicated to assets such as Bitcoin They are investing large financial amounts to continue obtaining these cryptocurrencies, but to the point of even acquiring complete natural gas power plants.

Specifically, a company has just purchased no less than four natural gas power plants in Canadaand with the sole intention of mining Bitcoin.

We are talking about Hut 8, a North American digital asset mining company, which submitted an offer to buy the various natural gas power plants.

Although the purchase has not yet been made, since it is conditional on the approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, this news highlights the economic power and the enormous investments that are made in the extraction of cryptocurrencies.

And the mining of cryptocurrencies consumes enormous amounts of energy, and is also to some extent harmful to the environment.

These four natural gas power plants together they generate 310 megawattsmore than enough electricity to mine cryptocurrencies at a great rate.

Although the company that has just acquired these power plants has presented a considerable net loss in the last fiscal result, the fact that cryptocurrencies are now booming makes it seem like the right time to invest in this type of infrastructure.

It seems that these types of companies use abandoned power or coal plants to mine cryptocurrencies, thus giving them a second youth.