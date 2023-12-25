There are many ways to encourage a company's employees to adopt increasingly healthier measures, not only when it comes to diet, but also healthy exercise, such as going outside and run outdoor.

However, inviting employees to run several kilometers every day seems easily questionable, but if bonuses are at stake, things change.

According to reports from the Guangzhou Daily, the president of a company that manufactures paper has told his employees that their bonuses will be distributed throughout each month of next year, and the amount they receive will depend on the kilometers they have traveled.

Specifically, the bonus amount a worker will receive is based on the number of kilometers they complete each month.

For example, running 30 km per month generates a bonus equivalent to 30% of your monthly salary, or for example, exceeding 100 km per month generates a bonus equivalent to 130% of your salary.

On the other hand, there are other bonuses, such as if an employee manages to complete 50 km of running each month for six months in a row, they will receive discounts on different sports shoes.

For those who don't want to run, The boss also rewards his employees by doing other activities such as hiking or even walking.

Workers must record their exercises and distances using a fitness app.

Although this practice is receiving a lot of criticism on social networks because they consider it unfair that they can only receive these bonuses if they travel a certain distance per month, it seems that the employees themselves are delighted with this proposal.