Around 40% of the world’s population lives less than 100 kilometers from the coast, so whoever finds an economical, fast and of course sustainable way to travel through coastal areas will have a juicy business within their reach. At Regent they know this and that is why they have been working for a few years on a type of electric vehicle with which they aspire to transport cargo and passengers in stretches of 180 miles (about 290 kilometers) and at a speed that borders on 300 km/h.

The surprising thing about their device, designed for areas with large expanses of water, is that it is neither a boat nor an airplane and it aims to become more efficient than flying taxis. Their bet is seagliders, electric and floating gliders.

A serious business. We like the coast. Coastal areas represent only 20% of the earth’s surface, but according to UN data they host a good part of the world’s population. Specifically, the organization estimates that around 40% live less than 100 kilometers from a coast, a percentage that well reflects how the Spanish census is distributed. Throughout the world there are also important metropolises on or very close to the sea, such as New York, Tokyo or Bangkok.

With such data on the table, Regent, a US startup, has set out to find an innovative, fast, economical and sustainable way to link territories spread along the coast. “No new means of transportation has appeared since the helicopter,” reflects Billy Thalheimer, CEO of Regent. The key for him is clear: “Seagliders will provide relief to those seeking an alternative to traditional air travel serving coastal communities.”





It’s not a plane, it’s not a boat… No, it is an electric marine glider capable of floating. That is the technology that Regent has opted for, creator of a ship with capacity for 12 passengers and designed to move in three different ways during the same trip: first using its hull, like a conventional boat, then using its hydrofoil and rising finally like an airplane. Its flagship model is called Viceroy and the goal is for it to be released in 2025.

The startup wants it to be capable of transporting passengers and cargo with a range of between 160 and 180 nautical miles – which would be equivalent to about 300 kilometers – and during its movements reach a cruising speed of 180 mph (290 km/h). . That is at least with current technology, because the company is confident that as the years go by and the batteries improve it will be able to cover much longer distances, of more than 400 miles (about 740 km).

Three technologies better than one. One of the great peculiarities of the Regent marine and electric glider is that it does not move in a single way. Along the same route it combines three different methods. The ship leaves the port areas and accelerates until it rises on its hydrofoil, a technology that, as the company recalls, has become popular thanks to the America’s Cup sailing competitions and that allows it to move forward in a stable manner.

“From the dock the vehicle will float on its hull. Upon reaching 32 km/h, it will rise on its retractable hydrofoil. Hydrofoils offer great tolerance to waves and greater comfort for passengers when the vehicle leaves the crowded port of the city at speeds of between 32 and 64 km/h – the startup abounds – When it reaches the open sea, it smoothly transitions to its wing, retracts the aileron and accelerates until reaching a comfortable cruising speed of 290 km/h, all of this keeping a maximum distance from the surface of the water.”





The million dollar question: Why? Regent’s bet is not the result of a whim or extravagance. Although the company has yet to show the efficiency of its system and that it can be applied on a commercial scale, it is pointing to a market with enormous potential. To begin with, his glider is “100% electric”, a nuance that he often emphasizes and leads him to affirm that it will operate emissions-free. The noise it generates is also lower than that of a conventional airplane or helicopter. In terms of capacity, Viceroy aims to carry 12 passengers plus two crew members, or approximately 1,600 kilos if the cargo configuration is adopted.

Being halfway between boat and plane also offers some important advantages. “It is a fully electric flying craft that combines the speed, comfort and navigation systems of an aircraft with the convenience, maneuverability and affordability of a boat,” the startup argues. Furthermore, this hybrid character allows it to take advantage of the docks that already exist and its characteristics simplify the often complex certification process.

This is what Thalheimer tells Forbes, to whom he confesses that he hopes the procedures will be more agile than those required for an eVTOL, electric vertical take-off vehicles. Certification would actually depend on the Coast Guard.

Take flight (but not much). That this is so is due to other peculiarities of these marine gliders: they fly over the water and at not very high altitudes to take advantage of the effect known as Wing-in-ground-effect. “Like a hovercraft, hydrofoils fly on a dynamic air cushion created by pressurized air between the wings and the water,” the company adds. The aerodynamic advantage of this so-called ‘ground effect’ includes significant operational efficiencies, greater load capacity and range”.

“It flies low over the water to take advantage of numerous aerodynamic and operational efficiencies, allowing a greater payload capacity and greater autonomy than other concepts,” underlines the company, which guarantees that the safety of maneuvers is achieved with “navigation systems and “state-of-the-art control”. Forbes specifies that the aircraft rise between 5 and 10 m above the sea surface and that in three years Regent hopes to have commercial units that transport passengers between the islands of Hawaii or Florida for about $40 each way.

“We cut the cost in half compared to the best small planes in its class,” Thalheimer claimed at CoMotion LA in Los Angeles: “On our 12-passenger Viceroy, that’s 40 cents per seat mile. So a mission of 160 km, let’s say between the islands of Hawaii, costs 40 dollars” a ticket.









From the theory… To devices for testing. Last year at the CoMotion Miami conference, Regent publicly unveiled a prototype of its electric maritime glider and claimed its craft as “the world’s first viable all-electric commercial solution for coastal transportation.”

Just a few months later the company went further and claimed to have “successfully” completed its first flights in Rhode Island. The demonstrations were carried out with a model with a wingspan of 5.5 meters, a quarter scale of its final design. “Regent is now focused on developing its full-size prototype, measuring 19.8 meters, with tests at sea with human beings,” its managers noted at the time, and slipped: “It is expected to start in 2024.”

Horizonte 2024. In spring, Regent moved again and presented a “full-scale mockup” of its glider prototype, with which it hopes to begin flight tests as early as 2024: “After the company’s successful ¼-scale prototype last year, the Mockup represents a next step in Regent’s build process that will allow customers to begin interacting with the full-scale vehicle design and thinking about the passenger experience.

For this purpose, those responsible have already chosen the companies that will act as suppliers of the batteries and motors: EP Systems and MAGicALL. On its website it maintains that its marine gliders will enter service in 2025.

Fundraising and support. You won’t need to wait as long to attract customers. Although it has months of development and testing left, during which it must demonstrate the real scope of its design, Regent can already boast no less of a success: having aroused the interest of companies… and opened its portfolios. A year ago, the startup claimed to have orders for more than $7 billion, a figure that last spring rose to $8 billion in commercial orders. And that would be only part of the juicy pie that its investors aspire to.

“Our studies, based on publicly validated data, show that our marine gliders serve an $11 billion market, which we predict will grow to $25 billion as battery technology advances,” Thalheimer claims. For now, his company claims to have obtained more than $50 million in financing since its launch, just a few years ago, and attracted “strategic investments” from relevant firms in the sector, such as Japan Airlines or Lockheed Martin.

Images: Regent 1, 2 and 3

In Xataka: The first eVTOL airport arrives in the United Kingdom with the collaboration of Hyundai and the challenge of convincing the skeptics