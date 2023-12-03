Without a doubt everything related to Pokémon and the Van Gogh Museum has been one of the great milestones of recent years within the world of Pokémon TCG.

When the Pokémon and Van Gogh promotional campaign was launched, the museum store was seen completely collapsed by waves of fans. who wanted to get their special card. That Pikachu Van Gogh is already something that is highly valued, even more so after a few years pass.

A user has shared his sad story on Reddit about what happened to his Van Gogh collection.

FedEx driver threw the package into my yard while I was at school, and the animals got ahold of it. So uh, ISO smeargle sleeves and promos I fucking guess

This collector was lucky enough to be able to order a set of these very special Pokémon cards in time., received a message telling him that the package had been left in his garden… His surprise was enormous, because the delivery man had thrown the box into his goats’ enclosure; and these gave a good account of the cards as you can see in the images.

Luckily the cards came unopened, but even so you won’t be able to save more than a few cards of all the ones you bought. For him it was something very special because it had been a long time since he had been able to buy cards and he also wanted to buy this set because his mother is an artist and she loves Van Gogh, so he also wanted to give her a surprise.

