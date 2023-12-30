If you are a fan of the blue hedgehog, and you are also passionate about Nintendo world, then you are in luck as this classic Sonic game is on sale for less than 2 euros. In fact, and to be more specific, we have it €1.74, instead of €6.99 What does it cost without the discount?

We are talking about SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog. A classic title among classics, which has managed to capture the attention of thousands of players. And for the most nostalgic, this game is perfect, so if you want to go back a couple of years in time, this game is perfect.

The game also includes Mega Play and you can enjoy dozens of hours of fun for a candy price to Nintendo Switch. With many unique features and incredible powers, this game will allow you to enjoy unmatched fun.

