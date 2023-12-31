Meeting with friends and/or family is usually an ideal occasion to enjoy a video game in which its multiplayer is its strong point. Precisely on a day like today, when New Year's Eve and New Year are celebrated, it is a perfect time for this. So you can take the opportunity to play the great Mario Party 3.

This legendary title, which was published more than 20 years ago on Nintendo 64, is available today within the catalog of Nintendo Switch Online. Subscribing to the Nintendo service requires that you also be signed up for its expansion pack, since it is the only way to access the classics of the 64-bit console, among which is this third installment of the saga.

Precisely, it was the last of the series that was published on this machine before making the leap to GameCube, and it was full of new features. In this Mario Party the list of characters has been expanded with two new additions, such as Waluigi y Daisywho also want to show that they are perfectly capable of winning games on a few completely new boards, including duel boards in which two players face each other with the help of secondary characters.

The minigames are not far behind, since there are 70 new ones one of the funniest in which laughter and laughter are more than guaranteed, as usual. In addition, to make the games more crazy, you can carry up to three objects instead of just one. Otherwise, those who prefer a solo experience will have a single-player campaign at their disposal, but inviting other people is something you won't regret.

