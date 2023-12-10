This is one of Eiichiro Oda’s favorite series and a work that especially influenced him.

The manga created by Eiichiro Oda has also influenced other great works

Join the conversation

One Piece is one of the animes and mangas most popular and loved of everyone. Its locations full of details and its own culture, its increasingly complex plot and the large number of characters it has make the viewer and reader feel at ease. an incredible fantasy world which has rarely been seen even among the best Shonen genre manga.

Due to the extension and complexity of the fictional universe created by Oda It is not surprising that the author has been influenced by several works of fiction and one that is especially relevant to him is also a classic of the adventure genre that is incapable of forgetting.

Vicky the Viking, the 70s classic that Eiichiro Oda admires

Vicky the Viking is the anime that greatly helped Eiichiro Oda create what is often considered one of the best manga in history despite continuing still in publication.

Vicky the Viking is an anime that had the particularity of being a co-production of German, Japanese and Austrian origin. It was released in 1974 and its name is synonymous with nostalgia for more than one, since it was broadcast in our country. Oda was one of the many viewers of this series, which he confirms having watched as a child and admits that the spirit and sense of adventure that he conveyed in each of his chapters was something that amazed him.

“As a child I really liked an anime called Vicky the Viking. It was about a boy who admired the Vikings and his dream was to be one of them when he grew up.” Oda also assured that many of the sensations in said series are similar to those he tries to convey in his popular manga: “the spirit of that series is brought to my work.”

These words from the mangaka also suggest that he probably took Vicky into account when it came to create your protagonist Luffysince both are characters who demonstrate having great desire for adventure. Oda went even further and assured that the great camaraderie that we see between the members of Luffy’s crew is also related to that classic: “it is incredible to have friends on your team, like in the series that Vicky stars in.”

Join the conversation