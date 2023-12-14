This child's Christmas has been devastatingly ruined, due to a surreal delivery on the part of the FedEx company. In fact, the company itself certified that during the delivery of the package that this boy was waiting for, several Pokémon items.

The father of this child of the Pokémon They have expressed their regret and dilemma on social networks and internet forums, where their complaint and the surreal situation they have had to experience have quickly gone viral. FedEx had the job of delivering a special order to this child and the surprise has been totally ruined.

In this post on Reddit you have all the information about.

The order came from GameStop and was delivered with terrible packaging and unfortunate conditions that this father did not want to miss. In fact, the situation has had the invaluable support of the pokemon community that once again has moved heaven and earth to solve this situation in the best possible way.

This situation at the moment remains unresolved despite how viral it has become. For now Neither GameStop nor FedEx have issued any statement. Nor have they responded to this annoying father who has seen how his son's Christmas surprise has been completely ruined.