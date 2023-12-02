Although it may seem like a smart watch to the child like mom or dad’s but with drawings and dolls that he likes, in reality this device is a phone so that his parents or guardians can keep an eye on him at all times without having to carry a phone. inappropriate and uncomfortable mobile phone for him.

Inside this seemingly toy watch you can put a SIM card that will allow you to make calls. You don’t need to have data, so it works with the cheapest rates available and a nanoSIM card.

The best of all? It only costs 30 euros right now because it is reduced by 40% on Amazon.

Children’s watch with calls

This toy watch can answer incoming calls or dial any phone number, and you can adjust the call volume in the watch settings. You can add up to 10 favorite contacts to the watch and add a number to call in case of emergencies by quickly pressing the home button twice.

Although very low resolution and quite low quality, the watch incorporates two cameras with which the child can take photographs that are stored in the toy watch itself since it incorporates an internal memory of 512 MB. A very large capacity for its 0.3 MP cameras.

Being a toy watch for children, several functions are included for their entertainment such as an alarm clock, alarm clock, calculator and puzzle games. It also has several fun spheres with dinosaurs or pets.

Since it has a speaker, you can transfer songs in MP3 format from the computer so that the child can listen to them. It also has other uses such as a flashlight. In short, it is a kind of watch like the one worn by the protagonists of their favorite television series.

Its 400 mAh battery allows you to keep it on for 4 full days according to the manufacturer.

If the child is determined to have a cell phone and you want something that is not connected to the internet or with games that they can get hooked on, this watch can be an ideal gift for Christmas.

Take advantage of the 40% discount and give something for the Three Kings that will seem like a cool technology toy for seniors that, in reality, is a gift for your peace of mind. This children’s watch with a SIM card to make and receive calls is now for only 30 euros on Amazon.

