The world of the Nintendo Switch scene seems to have a new Holy Grail. It's about a module with microSD card slot which imitates the appearance of a Nintendo Switch cartridge and from which you can run illegal copies of games on the Nintendo console regardless of the firmware version or model.

A cartridge with a pirate patch

At the moment the name of the product and its characteristics are unknown, but as we can see in the video published by the After Time X account, the cartridge is responsible for mount an image of a disk so that the console recognizes it like an official connected cartridge. The most interesting thing is that apparently we can have several files stored on the memory card, being able to load all of them to the main menu by extracting and reinserting the cartridge to simulate that we are changing it for another.

Exciting news for the Switch scene We have obtained from one of our followers an exclusive video from an upcoming product this person is a beta-tester for. Apparently a “flash cart” type device is coming pretty soon for the #NintendoSwitch which supports all firmwares, all… pic.twitter.com/BsOtRzMkMN — After Time X (@AfterTimeX) December 22, 2023

The video in question shows this entire process, and shows some games appearing in the main menu such as Super Mario Wonder, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysse New N' Tasty!, Crash Bandicoot and Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the latter being the one they run to check operation.

When is it released?

Everything related to this accessory has been kept quite a secret. Apparently, the video comes through a person who is testing the device, and it was that person who sent the test video to the Twitter account. And everything indicates that the launch will be imminent, since the first units are expected to be on sale in JanuaryThat is, within a couple of weeks at the earliest.

What will Nintendo do?

The issue of modchips and modifications to Nintendo consoles has always been extremely pursued by the Japanese, and their latest victories knocked out the sector after theThe famous Team Xecuter fell completely with its founders behind bars. On that occasion, it was shown that the 3DS chips made use of protected Nintendo files, and this was what led the lawsuit to a landslide victory with a million-dollar judgment.

With the arrival of this magical chip for Nintendo Switch, we expect nothing less. Let us remember that the Nintendo console has been able to protect itself from threats, and the most modern model, the OLED, has managed to avoid attacks based on firmware updates and motherboard revisions. Therefore, the arrival of a functional product like this mysterious cartridge is seen as a serious problem for Nintendo, although at this point it is very likely that it is already focused on its next generation. And it's time, don't you think?

