Although most game lovers already have one or more consoles, PCs resist, and there are many games that only give 100% when you play them with a keyboard and mouse, especially strategy ones, but also other genres such as shooters.

That said, the really good games are really demanding, the ones that have just landed like Baldur's Gate 3, so you need a fairly powerful gaming computer if you want to play them. There is good news there, and that is that many stores sell top models at bargain prices.

One of those stores is, of course, Amazon, which for example sells a Lenovo with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and RTX 3060 for only 859 euros, a very, very competitive price.

This gaming laptop surprises with its features, among which is an RTX 3060 and a 12th Generation i7, all at a fairly affordable price.

It is a model that has everything to execute and run these Triple A games in Ultra without too many problems and with a fairly good FPS rate, something that until not too long ago was unreal for less than 1,000 euros.

In addition, laptops logically have the advantage of allowing you to take your games anywhere. If you go on vacation or travel for any other reason, you will be able to continue your games wherever you go, a key advantage over desktop PCs.

It goes without saying that Amazon is a completely and absolutely trustworthy store to make such an outlay, with top-quality after-sales service and also free shipping, especially if you have a Prime account, in which case delivery can occur in just a few minutes. 24 hours.

16GB of RAM, very good graphics and an important but

When it comes to playing, there are several components that are essential, especially the graphics card, and in that sense this Lenovo Ideapad 3 Gen 7 has a more than worthy GPU, the RTX 3060 6GB.

Besides, It has a high-performance i7 and 16GB of RAMso it has everything you could want to play, although it does have one important deficiency: it does not have a pre-installed operating system.

That means it doesn't come with Windows 11, so you'll have to install it yourself. Obviously you can opt for other OS, but it is Microsoft that you should choose if what you want is to play and take advantage of some options such as Game Pass.

That laptops come without a pre-installed OS is already very common, a way for brands to be able to sell their models a little cheaper by not having to pay the fee for Windows to Microsoft.

