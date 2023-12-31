Some Modern Warfare 3 players are willing to do anything to help people.

Modern Warfare 3's Zombies mode is being liked by the community.

Join the conversation

The new installment of the Call of Duty franchise did not fully convince players. However, the Zombies mode is managing to attract people's attention, especially as it is on an open map that offers great possibilities when it comes to making different strategies and facing dangers in different ways. On this occasion you will be able to attend the birth of a charitable soul who has gone above and beyond to help an AFK player win his game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Yes, it seems strange but in the world there are still people willing to fight for others, you can't miss how this story ends because it's really impressive everything this player has had to do to help another. Finally, all his efforts have been rewarded and the player who was not playing managed to get on the extraction helicopter and thus complete your game without major problems.

This is how you help in Call of Duty's Zombies mode

The person in charge of sharing this clip with the world was Reddit user uh_Krazy. In his post on the forum you can see all the efforts he has made to ensure that a large horde of zombies does not destroy the player during extraction. Of course, all of this has been against the clock, since once the helicopter lands, there is a countdown so you can use it and thus escape to end your game. You cannot miss the ingenuity of this user, below we leave you the video.

I hope the good karma makes its way back to me..

byu/uh_krazy inCODZombies

As you have seen, the use of the vehicle has been key to achieving the final objective: getting the player who was inactive onto the helicopter. Of course it has been somewhat complicated considering the number of enemies there were, however, everything has gone perfectly and the user who was AFK was able to have a happy ending and keep all the items and weapons he had. Something you will appreciate once you find out what has happened.

This zombies mode is a kind of renewal of the DMZ mode that Call of Duty Warzone offered. Furthermore, the arrival of the open world has offered great options when it comes to playing and above all has enriched the cooperative mode. It cannot be denied that the fact of meeting other players and helping each other complete the different missions that are available is something that people have managed to like. Meanwhile, the campaign mode has been in charge of collecting all the criticisms that the game has had.

For now it seems that it is still one of the most played, however and for the first time in a long time, the Call of Duty saga has not been the best-selling game of the year. something that shows the poor reception of this Modern Warfare 3.

Join the conversation