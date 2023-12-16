As winter creeps into our homes, the search for efficient methods to heat them intensifies. In this context, a revolutionary device emerges: a radiator fandesigned to double the efficiency of your heating system In a blink of an eye.

Heating is essential in homes, especially now that the cold weather is arriving. However, the challenge of maintaining a comfortable temperature without skyrocketing costs is difficult. The SpeedComfort radiator fan, a Dutch creation, is an interesting solution to avoid cold spots at home and save money.

The device, similar to a power strip with three fans, Installs in seconds. It is as simple as placing a magnet and adapts to almost all types of radiators. To place it on the radiator, simply adhere it to its base. Now the heat will be better distributed efficiently throughout the room.

This invention propels hot air evenly, eliminating annoying cold spots in the room. It works autonomously, activating between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius, which means you don't need to keep an eye on it.

What advantages does the radiator fan have?

This heating gadget accelerates the air conditioning of the space, allows you to reduce the thermostat temperature without losing comfort and translates into significant energy savings, estimated at 22% annually, according to the company.

In addition, its low noise level, less than 20 dB(A), makes it almost imperceptible. And air currents allow heat to reach places where it was previously impossible.

The basic kit, which includes three units, is available from 179.71 euros. The individual piece costs 59.95 euros. They can be purchased on Amazon or on the official website, thus offering ease of purchase and access to consumers in several countries.

For the user concerned about electricity consumption, the SpeedComfort is a relief. With a consumption of just 0.55 watts, its annual operation would cost less than 0.32 euros in electricity. Its design is also ecological, with a useful life of up to 40 years and manufacturing that prioritizes sustainability.

Thus, with its ability to double the efficiency of the heat generated and its easy installation, this fan for radiators It is emerging as a solution to the challenges of winter. After all, keeping our homes warm and comfortable should not be an expensive or complicated task.