If you want a Mercedes that little bit extra, you can always contact their own AMG department. They have a sporty counterpart of almost every model in their range, from coupes to SUVs such as the GLC. However, there is one problem: regardless of whether you choose the 43 or the 63 version of that GLC AMG, the thing nowadays always looks like it wants to be the toughest guy in the fitness club… But now there is an alternative.

Under the tuner radar

This is the Brabus B30, a Mercedes GLC that was completely overhauled by the tuner from Bottrop. However, except for the cartoonish B logos, you would not immediately say that it is a tuner, because Brabus keeps it all fairly subtle. For example, the front and rear bumpers are treated to some carbon fiber trim parts, but especially if you have your Brabus finished in black, it is not too noticeable. The B30 in the images also shows off Monoblock rims and a subtle spoiler above the tailgate, but our attention is mainly focused on the exhausts. These are simply the fake Mercedes copies with, if you look closely, the real pipes look pathetic under the bumper.

That already gives away somewhat what GLC forms the basis for this Brabus conversion and no: it is not an AMG model. Instead, the tuner uses an everyday GLC 300 4MATIC with a 2.0-liter petrol engine with 258 hp under the hood. The Germans pump it up to 300 hp and 450 Nm for the occasion and although that should be more than sufficient, the B30 also remains relatively modest in terms of power. If you would like such a conversion for your own 'Benz, Brabus in Germany already charges 13,940.95 euros for the total package. You can also just buy the power upgrade, and then you can be back on the road for 2,368.10 euros.