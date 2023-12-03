The BMW Z3 was criticized for being a bit flimsy. This Z3 has now been pumped up with steroids into a real F30 3-Series. Almost.

The BMW Z3 (E36/7) came onto the market in 1995 and was a moderate success for BMW. The car was shown to the general public in the film Goldeneye, the first and best Bond film with Pierce Brosnan in the leading role of agent 007. On the one hand, this warmed the public’s interest in the car, the entire production of which was promptly sold before 1996. . On the other hand, criticism immediately started. Because the Z3 would be a bit too sweet and too thin. Not exactly suitable for a real tough man like Sjeems Bond.

This image stuck to the car. Later versions came with six-cylinder engines, a thicker body and even a real M model. Actually, those were very cool cars. But hey, you only make a first impression once. The Z3 wasn’t necessarily cooler than a Mazda MX-5. And that MX-5 was secretly better and more fun to drive. It is therefore no wonder that the successor to the Z3 was placed somewhat higher in the market, both as a car and in name. The Z4 was initially only available with six-cylinder engines. And with a fairly hard sporty suspension. No more mister nice guy.

Now you can of course also pump up a Z3 a bit. And that is what the b0iZ of Kupu-Kupu Malam from Indonesia did with the copy on this page. We don’t know what’s underneath all the impressive tinwork. Well, except that it’s an automatic. However, the carriage itself has clearly been severely damaged. Often with parts from a much more recent 3-Series that colleague @willeme is intimately familiar with.

Why exactly was this chosen? No idea, because the lamp units and the like look quite big on the svelte Z3 carriage. A bit out of proportion, if we may say so. It emphasizes once again that cars are very big these days. And that the Z3 was also quite small. A wild body kit does its best, but it cannot completely disguise it. Perhaps the car would have been more beautiful without the large black spoiler on the back.

In any case, it cannot be denied that people have tried to make something of it. And some details are certainly lovingly made. Such as the door handle on the automated gull-wing doors, which ‘follows’ the curve of the hood. Nice? Meh. Nice try? Certainly.

The interior has also not been left untouched. The basis is simply BMW Z3, ​​which means a bit ‘American’. But the new leather upholstery in red for both seats and dash does spice things up a bit. The color also matches the exterior color candy apple red, a hat tip to the Z4 Zagato concept from 2012. Buy or scrap?

