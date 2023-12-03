Rocky IV is possibly the most remembered installment of the saga and could have been fatal for the protagonist.

Rocky IV final fight scene

The Italian colt films led to Sylvester Stallone to cinematographic success since his first delivery in 1976. Rocky turned out to be a success in theaters and a year later it would be awarded by the Academy with the Oscar for best film. The film was created by Stallone himself, who in 1974 became fascinated with a fight that pitted Muhammad Ali against an anonymous boxer named Charles Wepner. This event impressed the actor and it served as inspiration to bring one of the most acclaimed characters in cinema, Rocky Balboa.

In the first title, the plot follows a motivating story in which a young Italian-American, who lives in a very poor neighborhood of Philadelphia, ends up putting the world boxing champion on the ropes Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Robert Balboa, better known as “Rocky”, He appears to be a humble character. accustomed to a life full of deprivation. Finally, the character ends up at the top of entertainment fighting with a haughty and successful Apollo Creed.

The Stallone-written franchise currently houses nine movies, six referring to the Rocky character and three to the spin-offs of Creed (Michael B. Jordan), which began with Creed: The Legend of Rocky. The films feature epic boxing matches, in which Rocky takes on the deadliest rivals. However, all this is expressed as a continuous metaphor for fighting adversitysince as Balboa himself says: “No one hits harder than life”.

The protagonist will also have to face challenges outside the ring. The death of his beloved Adrian (Talia Shire) in the sixth installment marks him forever in the moviesbecoming a reflective and lonely character. Cinematography by John Guilbert Avildsen and Own Stallone has been key for the success of the Balboa universe, which has left us exciting training sessions and memorable dialogues throughout the saga. Rocky Balboa became a cultural symbol inevitably linked to Sylvester Stallone and his interpretations.

Among all stand out Rocky III, IV and Vthanks in part to the birth of the topic The eye of the Tiger (1982), which became the most recognizable anthem associated with motivation and willpower. In all three we can see the most remembered characters of the saga, but the epic conflict between Rocky and the Russian giant Iván Drago would be remembered forever.

The fourth title is one of the most remembered in the saga. Rocky IV (1985) concentrates the historical tension of the Cold War in a fight boxing in which Balboa faces a Russian mastodon called Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). The protagonist accepts the challenge in search of revenge after having lost his friend Apollo, killed by Drago in what would be his last fight. Rocky IV can be seen through Amazon Prime.

During the intense combat between both actors, the realism sought by Stallone himself would take its toll. As a director, he tried to make the scenes as impactful as possible and in one of the shots He asked Lundgren to really try to knock him out., hitting as hard as he could. Stallone knew he had made a mistake in the request when hours later, after the hit, he began to feel unwell. The impact had affected the heart damaging the pericardium and putting his life in serious danger.

Because of this The actor spent days admitted to an ICU, after undergoing tests that indicated that his systolic blood pressure had reached 260 mmHg. In an interview given to Vulture, Stallone declared:

I was in intensive care for four days surrounded by nuns.

What is clear is that Seeking exaggerated realism can be very expensive. Despite showing a legendary feud on screen, Lundgren and Stallone currently have a very good relationshipand proof of this has been seeing them share the scene again on numerous occasions in the saga of The mercenaries. If you want to know more anecdotes about the actor you can see and his recent documentary called Sly and Netflix.

