The launch of LEGO Fortnite has been welcomed with open arms by the Fortnite community. During the first few days, there were many who were quick to demonstrate their ingenuity when it came to carrying out certain impressive creations, but without a doubt one of the best that has been seen so far has been that of a player who is clearly a great fan of the universe of Star Wars.

Reddit user Cxt_bro wanted to show his work when create your own Star Destroyer, one of the most gigantic and lethal ships of the Empire. Naturally he has not made it full size, because otherwise it would take up a large part of the stage land, which does not mean that it has an enormous size and above all a lot of merit, because the resemblance to the original ship is enormous.

What's more, to give us an idea of ​​its size, he has pointed out that it has enough space inside for you can live inside your entire village. However, the cockpit is nothing more than a set and cannot be controlled in any way, although that does not mean that its manager has commented that he is looking for a way to be able to pilot it so that it is not a simple model.

The curious thing is that Cxt_bro has indicated that this is a simple prototype that is still in progress, but clearly anyone who sees it will know perfectly well that it is a Star Destroyer. Besides, has compared it to the real LEGO setsince it is the one that was taken as a reference when carrying out this work, which allows us to appreciate that there are hardly any differences between one model and the other.

