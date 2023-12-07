This Bugatti Chiron was put together by an old lady with taste.

The Bugatti Chiron has long been sold out. All 500 copies were able to find an owner. Yet Bugatti still has some ‘news’ to report: they now present a unique version of the Chiron, called the Chiron Super Sport 57 One of One.

Photos of this car have been circulating on social media since August, but now Bugatti itself is putting the car in the spotlight. It is certainly worthwhile to share this car, because it is a very tastefully composed example. Moreover, Bugatti has very nice pictures, with the car that was the source of inspiration.

As the name suggests, this car is a tribute to the Bugatti Type 57, to be precise, a specific Type 57 SC Atlantic. This Bugatti is owned by Peter Mullin who exhibits the car in his own museum. Mullin paid $30 million for the car in 2010.

This Bugatti Chiron is therefore inspired by that specific Type 57. The Chiron is therefore finished in the same light blue color scheme as its distant ancestor, with matching rims and a brown interior. The silhouette of the Type 57 can also be found on the door panels and on the bottom of the spoiler.

The most special aspect, however, is the grille: where all other Chiron’s have a dark grille with a honeycomb pattern, this one has a classic grille with vertical bars. Because you cannot simply replace the grille on a car that has to be capable of 400+ km/h, Bugatti’s engineers also got involved.

By the way, it is a Chiron Super Sport, as you can see from the ‘longtail’. This version has 1,600 hp and a limited (!) top speed of 440 km/h. You won’t break the 300 mph (482.8 km/h) barrier, but most customers can probably live with that.

The owner of this unique Chiron 57 One of One is a woman. For her 70th birthday, she was surprised by her husband with an invitation to put together her own Chiron. You can say what you want, but madam has excellent taste. We are curious how fast she will drive with this Chiron.

