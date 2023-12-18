Since the pandemic, all this hiking, camping, camper vans, etc. It is more fashionable than ever. And of course, people like adventure, but it shouldn't be too much adventure either.

That is to say, they don't like being cold, being without electricity and relieving themselves in the brambles too much. Therefore, for getaways and adventures, but comfortable, we need a generator or electric charging station.

One of the best is this Romoss, which is available in many capacities from 300 to 1500W and which, in any case, is reduced by half on AliExpress starting at 200 euros.

Romoss charging station

What this Romoss power station does is provide you with a couple of outlets like the ones at home, but in the middle of the countryside. As it does? Well, by storing electrical energy that you can charge from your home with a regular outlet, connected to a solar panel or even from your car's cigarette lighter.

Of course, it will take you quite a few hours to fill it, as it has a capacity that can exceed 100,000 mAh so you can spend days with light in the van, tent or whatever you want. In addition to giving you an alternating current connection for the plug of laptops, light bulbs, and small appliances, this battery also has direct current connections to charge your cell phone directly there.

The ideal is that you charge it using solar panels, for example, in addition to carrying it fully charged from home to last many more days or almost indefinitely. The brand itself has portable solar panels that you can take and place at the campsite if you are going to stay there for several days. These maximum 100W panels will be enough in summer.

It is an excellent device to have even if you go to campsites that have electricity in case there is an emergency and you run out of battery in a device. It fits perfectly in the trunk of any car and will be used to connect speakers at any meal in the countryside or to put a couple of spotlights at a late-night dinner.

The battery can also be used to light a cabin, or be able to plug in lights, tools or electric grills in the middle of the field if necessary. The good thing is that you will not be limited in terms of raw power with the higher capacity model.

Take advantage of the offer and get the Romoss battery with connection to solar panels from 200 euros on AliExpress.

