“The Rings of Power” shows much more of the orcs of Middle Earth than in Jackson's films where they remained the villains.

This statement, more than a line of dialogue, is a irrefutable truth when we talk about 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'. In a surprising twist, this Prime Video series has achieved something that not even Peter Jackson's acclaimed films could: present the orcs in a revolutionary way. Despite the polarization caused by 'The Hobbit' trilogy, it must be recognized that the three installments of 'The Rings of Power' are history of cinema. However, ‘The Rings of Power' has received praise and a warm reception, showing that even Tolkien purists and Jackson loyalists can find something valuable in this new adaptation.

What really distinguishes a 'The Rings of Power'is his focus on the orcswhich play a central role as the villainous opposition of the series. This isn't a complete novelty – orcs were omnipresent in all six of Jackson's films – but the series handles them superiorly.

More differences with Jackson's work

Beyond the orcs, ‘The Rings of Power'has a lot to offer. Although the story sometimes wanders before diving into arcs worthy of emotional investment, the series is a triumph in his return to Middle Earth. The characters, many new to live-action media and some created entirely for the series, quickly capture the viewer's interest. The real strength of the series comes from the imminent return of evilwith Galadriel and a small city of humans discovering the signs of Sauron's return.

Highlights of 'The Rings of Power'is the horror element that the creators of the series have incorporated. Unlike Jackson's films, which leaned toward horror but always in service of a larger story, the series has a different playing field. The orcs, often relegated to a secondary role in Jackson's films, are here a formidable threat from the third episode. Each orc is created with care and cunning, adding a touch of the best horror filmmakers to Middle-earth for the first time.

The time of the orcs has come

Orc representation varies significantly throughout the franchise. In both trilogies, the heroes can cut through the orcs with ease. 'The Fellowship of the Ring' gave us Lurtz, an Uruk-hai leader, played by Lawrence Makoare, who delivered a genuinely terrifying performance. However, in 'The Hobbit' trilogy, the intimidation of the orcs was almost completely drained. Azog the Defiler, despite a standout performance in motion capture, never gave off a sense of danger like his counterparts in the original trilogy.

Which really gives the series an edge about Jackson's films is the opportunity to take your time and offer more intimate encounters with the orcs. Although we still see some of Jackson's best orcs, they are the high-ranking orcs in 'The Rings of Power'the ones that really impact. The terror of the average orcs in Jackson's films comes from the size of his armies, while in 'The Rings of Power‘, They present a palpable threat to the heroes and are genuinely terrifying.

The first season is available on Prime Video, marking a new chapter in the representation of one of the most iconic elements of Tolkien's work: the orcs. Its success is not only measured by fidelity to the original source, but also by the innovation and the freshness it brings to the narrative of Middle Earth.