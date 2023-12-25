loading…

Bahraini troops arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators including minors. Bahrain is one of the Arab countries that has normalized relations with Israel. Photo/REUTERS

MANAMA – Human rights groups (HAM) revealed that troops Bahrain have arrested a number of people involved in pro-Palestine demo throughout the country. Those arrested include minors.

According to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report, the Arab country's crackdown has even extended to those involved in online pro-Palestinian advocacy since October—when Israel launched its ongoing genocidal war against Gaza, following Hamas' attack on October 7 .

HRW said that as of December 15, authorities in the Gulf kingdom had arrested at least 57 people, including 25 children, with at least one person targeted because of their social media posts.

Of these, 36 people, including 23 children, have not been released.

In an interview, reported by Middle East Monitor, Monday (25/12/2023) HRW admitted that it had confirmed the arrest of the demonstrators and children.

“The Bahraini government has activated their repressive system not only against peaceful critics of their autocratic government but also against Bahrainis who show solidarity with Palestinians facing bombing, famine and apartheid,” said Niku Jafarnia, HRW Bahrain and Yemen researcher.

“The Bahraini government is clearly showing alignment with other countries in the region by imprisoning children for peaceful activism.”

The group Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB) also reported that some of those arrested were subjected to psychological and physical torture to extract forced confessions.

A woman said her 15-year-old son had been arrested even though he had not taken part in any protests.