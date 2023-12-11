Sam Esmail is the screenwriter and director of ‘Leave the world behind‘, which Netflix has released exclusively, but not its ultimate creator. The film is, in fact, based on someone else’s novel, written by Rumaan Alam. All in all, this is a production that is perfectly tuned by the creator of ‘Mr. Robot’: a film that delves into how our relationships, aspirations and fears are mediated by technology. And how everything can go to waste when it fails.

Esmail partially tunes in to the style of M. Night Shyamalan when he plays, for a good part of the film, at sowing doubts among the characters. The film continually veers in genre and style, and both poses the end of the world with strangely lyrical images how it raises questions, accompanied by horror film images, that will never be answered. As with the director of ‘The Visit’, it is often more fun to comment on and contrast his films than to actually watch them.

The film tells how a family with two children on vacation in a luxurious rented house live an experience to the limit when two strangers show up in the middle of the night seeking refuge, due to a cyber attack that has occurred in the city and that has generated a blackout that leaves them incommunicado. Furthermore, they maintain that the rented house is actually their property. After the initial mistrust and although they are aware that there are secrets they keep from each other, they soon discover that it is in their best interest to face the new situation together.

Thanks to an exceptional cast (including Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali and Kevin Bacon), this film has risen, just two days after its release, to number one most viewed movies on the platform. No wonder: a disturbing and disturbing staging and a rather evil dosage of suspense make it a perfect option to reflect on our addictions in front of the screen. And the end of the world.

