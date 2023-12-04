It is no surprise that the new updates do not go well with Android Auto, and specifically, one of the updates most anticipated by users with Samsung devices seems not to be good news for the Google system.

A bug with the update is beginning to be reported in the official Google forums One UI 6.0 which includes Android 14 and it seems to directly break wireless Android Auto since the mobile can no longer connect to this infotainment system via Bluetooth.

Google has flagged this issue as important on its official forums, and it could affect a large number of early adopters who are installing the One UI 6.0 update on their Samsung device.

The launch of One UI 6.0 is still in its early stages, given that it is staggered, and it is foreseeable that as it becomes available on a greater number of devices, bug reports on Android Auto will also grow.

The only solution now It would be to change to Android Auto cable mode If you have updated your Samsung device to One UI 6.0 and the error appears.

While the main benefit of wireless Android Auto is getting rid of all those annoying cables, you could also recharge your mobile device in wired mode.

It is unknown if Samsung is also investigating this problem so we will have to wait for new developments.

The other solution is that you do not install the One UI 6.0 update on your Samsung device yet, but taking into account that it includes the expected update Android 14there will be very few people who will resist.