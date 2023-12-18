You don't always have to spend a fortune to get a very complete smartwatch. This happens with the Amazfit GTS 4, the latest model in this series that users continue to fall in love with. And it is no wonder, thanks in large part to its good AMOLED screen, microphone and speakers or even its autonomy that reaches 30 days in watch mode.

If you are one of those who go everywhere with your smart watch, this smartwatch is one of the most elegant. In addition, it has a similar design to the Apple Watch. However, it costs you much less. And now it has a better price thanks to this discount AliExpress. On the other hand, if you add the ADSL15 codeyou will get an extra discount of €15 (for purchases over €150).

Elegant and 1.75 inches

When it comes to brand new watches, the screen is important. And, for this reason, the Amazfit GTS 4 comes with a touch panel 1.75 inch AMOLED. So you will be able to see each of the notifications you receive on your mobile without problems. And another important point is customization. This smartwatch allows you the opportunity to switch between its over 150 watch faces and always visible screens.

In addition to its AMOLED screen, it should be noted that this Amazfit model has with speaker and microphone. Therefore, you can directly answer Bluetooth calls from the smartwatch or even invoke Alexa without taking your phone out of your pocket or bag.

Although not everything is a screen, its battery is undoubtedly one of the features that stands out the most, in addition to the fact that it has integrated GPS. In any case, you should know that depending on how you use the watch, it will last more or less: 30 days of battery life with watch mode, 16 days with battery save mode, 8 days with normal use and 4 days with intensive use. If you use GPS it offers you from 16 to 33 hours, it will depend on the mode you choose.

More than 150 sports modes

This Amazfit watch allows you to enjoy a large selection of sports modes. In fact, it has up to 154 sport modes: walking, running, cycling, yoga, among many others. This way you can monitor your heart rate at all times, even during water sports such as swimming, so it is waterproof up to 5 ATM. Not only this, but it is able to recognize 8 sports movements intelligently: treadmill, outdoor running, elliptical, cycling, indoor walking, rowing machine, pool swimming and walking.

On the other hand, it should be noted that this model comes with the operating system ZeppOS 2.0. This system will allow you to choose the menu design and color that you like the most to change its style. Furthermore, the good thing about this smart watch is that it is compatible with Android 7.0 and higher and iOS 12.0 and higher phones.

As for the price, this Amazfit smartwatch has an original cost of €199.90. However, with the Amazon discount and the ADSL15 code, you can brand new this Amazfit GTS 4 for €163.38, that is, you can save more than €30. Also, here are other codes ADSLZone discounts for AliExpress so you can buy at the best price:

€5 Discount on purchase €45 – ADSL05 €10 Discount on purchase €90 – ADSL10 €15 Discount on purchase €150 – ADSL15 €25 Discount on €250 – ADSL25 €35 Discount on €350 – ADSL35