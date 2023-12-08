Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has just launched its own website for its artificial intelligence image generation tool called Imagine. You can now access this image creator from this website, demonstrating once again the great potential of this technology that more and more companies do not want to miss.

Although Meta has been working on tools based on artificial intelligence for some time, Imagine uses it to convert simple messages into high quality images in the purest Midjourney or DALL-E style.

For example, you can type “a cat snowboarding” and watch it come to life as an image. What’s new here is that Meta has trained this system with 1.1 billion public photos from Facebook and Instagram.

This means that your publicly shared photos could have contributed to creating this tool without you knowing. Although the company assures that it respects privacy and only uses public images, the truth is that it surely does not feel as good to many as expected — and no wonder.

Meta

At the moment, this Meta AI tool is not available in Spain

Returning to the Meta tool, it creates four images for each message, and all of them carry a watermark to indicate that they were generated by the company’s artificial intelligence. But that’s not all: he is also working on an invisible watermark that will be resistant to basic manipulations, such as color changes or screenshots.

On the other hand, the company’s foray into the field of AI does not end here, as it is playing with other functions on its platforms. On Instagram, they are testing a tool called Expander that converts horizontal images into vertical ones for your Stories.

On Facebook, generative artificial intelligence will come to sections like Groups and Marketplace, although it also seems that they are considering the idea of ​​including artificial intelligence-generated writing suggestions for your posts and quotes on Facebook, as well as automatic responses on Instagram.