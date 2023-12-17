Creating deepfakes in real time is now possible for anyone. AI is advancing at a rapid pace but in addition to being increasingly advanced, it is also increasingly widespread. We have an example with Fala simple tool that allows you to create deepfakes in real time, free and easy.

The operation is similar to that of image generation tools, with the difference that in this case one of the references taken is our face, which obtained directly from the webcam.

Creating deepfakes with two clicks

Fal has a free public demo. When we enter it asks us for access to the webcam. Then we will simply have to write a prompt with the name of the character we want to become. The result is a video in real time, with quite good fluidity and where our appearance is that of the chosen character.

30 FPS achieved externally public demo here: https://t.co/2GgUphot5R pic.twitter.com/f7lhiBB7qq — Burkay Gur (@burkaygur) December 14, 2023

The deepfake will have our clothes, accessories and will replicate all our movements. If we put on glasses; if we smile or if we move our hands.

For now The demo is limited to 15 seconds of execution, to try to ensure that the server does not collapse and the use of generation resources does not skyrocket in cost. A year ago this tool would have been too expensive to offer for free, but AI has advanced enough that these models can now be offered openly.

The code for Fal can be found on Github. Behind this simple tool is a team of 7 engineers. And they are expanding their team. Not only do they have this creation of deepfakes, but they are specialized in creating AI applications in real time.





Fal works at a rate of up to 40 fps. The result is very striking, but it also allows us to anticipate all the potential that these tools have. It would not be surprising if we see more applications like this in the coming months. With a better image, faster and with a more complete web design, for example with recommended prompts.

Deepfakes seemed like a specialist technique. With AI, now anyone can create their own with just two clicks. And it's just the beginning.

In Xataka | Free AI mega-guide: 45 free artificial intelligence tools to help you with all types of tasks