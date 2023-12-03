We have good news for all lovers of simulators with RPG touches, as it was recently announced that Adventure Bar Story will come to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The RPG will come to the West

If you haven’t heard about this installment, let us tell you that those responsible for it originally released it on iOS and Android in 2006, and shortly after received an adaptation for Nintendo 3DS and PSP.

Now, those in charge of the title at RideonJapan plan to release the simulator on Nintendo Switch on December 21 in Japan. Additionally, a version for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will arrive at a later date.

Here you can see its trailer:

As you could see, Adventure Bar Story will show you Kamerina’s Bar, a typical tavern in the world of an RPG where adventurers meet to share information and you will be the owner. However, Gustav, the owner of a major restaurant is trying to buy the place, so the mission will be to prevent that from happening and turn the establishment into the most popular in the city.

It is worth mentioning that delivery will allow you to venture around the world to find ingredients, cut up monsters to become your main dish and even grow exotic products.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



In addition, you will have to prepare enough food for your clients and group members, all while preparing quality dishes that will help them become stronger and that will serve to increase your income and level up.

Adventure Bar Story will arrive on Nintendo Switch on December 21 in Japan and at a later date on PlayStation consoles. The good news is that it has been confirmed that the 3 versions of the game will cross the pond and will be available in the West on a date yet to be confirmed.

What do you think about this game? Will you give it a chance? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente