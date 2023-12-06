Suara.com – Hereditary players are again spreading the code of interest in defending the Indonesian national team. This time it came from a player in the goalkeeper position who has a posture of 191 cm.

The player’s name is Maarten Paes. The 25 year old goalkeeper is currently working in the United States League or MLS with FC Dallas.

This news was revealed after Maarten Paes was caught following the PSSI Instagram account. Not only PSSI, he also follows Erick Thohir.

If you are really interested, it will certainly be a breath of fresh air in the process of courting Inter Milan goalkeeper Emi Audero to become an Indonesian citizen who has encountered obstacles. Maarten Paes has made the Indonesian National Team’s back line stronger.

Maarten Paes is known to have played at FC Dallas since the summer of 2022. Previously he played at the Dutch League club, FC Utrecht.

This season, Maarten Paes has been relied on in 30 matches by FC Dallas in all competitions. Of his 30 appearances, he conceded 29 times and managed to keep eight clean sheets.

Maarten Paes started his career in the Netherlands and played for the senior teams of NEC Nijmegen and FC Utrecht. At the national team level, the player who has Indonesian ancestry from his grandmother played for the Dutch U-21 national team in six matches.

Apart from that, PSSI is currently aggressively naturalizing it. There are four players currently undergoing the process, namely Jay Idzes, Nathan Tjoe-A-On, Justin Hubner, and Ragnar Oratmangoen.

Specifically, Justin Hubner has officially become an Indonesian citizen after taking the oath today, Wednesday (6/12/2023). The Wolves player is expected to be able to defend the Indonesian national team in the 2023 Asian Cup.