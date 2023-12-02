On December 2, 1993, Pablo Escobar was running away barefoot across the rooftops of Los Olivos, a neighborhood of Medellín, Colombia. He was with his bodyguard, Álvaro de Jesús Agudelo, known as “El Limón”, and around five hundred police officers were surrounding them. Escobar had been wanted for a year and a half because he had escaped from the Catedral, the private prison he had built after a compromise with the Colombian government to hand himself over: prison is actually a misnomer, inside there was a football pitch, a bar, a waterfall and a hot tub, among other things. While he was trying to escape, on December 2nd thirty years ago, there was a shootout with police officers. Escobar was hit by a bullet in the head and died.

He was 44 years old at the time, and had had time to become one of the most feared, powerful, wanted and above all richest drug traffickers in the world. Precisely in Medellín, Escobar had built his criminal and economic empire, even today souvenirs are sold in the city and tourist tours are organized to visit the places of his history: the Escobar family home, his tomb, the Catedral prison. Over the years, Escobar’s criminal cartel built and transformed the city’s urban landscape – there is even a neighborhood that informally bears his name – and also gained some support in local communities by laundering enormous amounts of money into public works and housing for poor families. Also for this reason, Escobar was called “Robin Hood”.

But Escobar’s best-known and most fitting nickname is “cocaine king”: at the time of his death it was estimated that he had accumulated a fortune of over 30 billion dollars thanks to drug trafficking. The Medellín cartel he founded included tens of thousands of people engaged in a vast network of criminal activity that stretched from South America to the United States to Europe. It was precisely that cartel that consolidated and extended the cocaine trafficking routes between Colombia and the United States, of which it had essentially secured a monopoly between the 1980s and 1990s.

Until the 1960s, Colombia had maintained a rather marginal role in the international trafficking of cocaine, managed mainly by Argentina, Brazil and Chile. In those years, cocaine reached the United States mainly in small quantities, smuggled in small boats or fishing boats or stuffed into suitcase linings on commercial flights.

Things changed with Escobar: already in 1975 Colombia was exporting around 4 tons of cocaine a year to the United States. In 1978, Escobar’s partner, Carlos Lehder, bought some property on Norman’s Cay, a small island in the Bahamas, which later became a key hub for refueling cocaine-laden flights to the United States. Haiti, Panama and Mexico also became part of the Medellín Cartel route. In the 1980s, at the peak of its activity, the cartel supplied around 80 percent of the cocaine on the global market, and Escobar had become one of the richest men in the world.

Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria was born on December 1, 1949 in Rionegro, Colombia, into a very large family: his father was a small farmer, his mother a teacher, and he had six brothers and sisters. He grew up in poverty right in Medellín. In 1966 he dropped out of school and began smuggling cigarettes and committing other petty crimes, which earned him his first money. Years later he enrolled in college, but never finished. His first criminal activities mainly involved car thefts and kidnappings for ransom, and later drug trafficking.

Escobar managed to consolidate his power through quite simple methods. Plata o plomo, silver or lead, is an example in this sense, made famous throughout the world by the Netflix series Narcos, which tells the story of Escobar’s life and the development of his criminal activity. In practice, those affiliated with the cartel offered bribes to officials, politicians and law enforcement agencies to bribe them and tame the fight against crime, and if they refused they were killed. Another method consisted of limiting the competition of rival gangs with extreme violence and ruthlessness: murders, car bomb attacks, massacres and kidnappings.

Over the years, Escobar and the Medellín Cartel also gained some political influence, extending their corruption network to several politicians and government officials in order to continue their criminal activities undisturbed. In the 1982 Colombian parliamentary elections, Escobar was elected deputy for the Liberal Party, a center-left Colombian party, and in that period he gained much popularity and consensus by building public housing, distributing money in the slums of Medellín and campaigning together with the Catholic priests of the area. His political career, however, did not last long, and ended a few years later with his arrest.

The agreement with the government that led to his surrender was made in 1991, after long negotiations and negotiations: Escobar agreed to spend a few years in detention in exchange for the government’s commitment not to extradite him to the United States. The priest Rafael García Herreros, who had very close relations with Escobar, acted as an intermediary.

