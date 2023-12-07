Christmas, gifts from 186 euros each. A cost of 8 billion is expected

2024 promises to be “difficult and critical”, according to the office Confcommercio studies, but Italy arrives at the current slowdown in “excellent health”. On average 43 million people will buy gifts, with an expected expenditure of 186 euros each, 21 euros more than last year.

As reported above Leggo.it in 2022 bills and inflation had forced many Italians to make sacrifices, while this year Confcommercio’s forecasts would seem to show a recovery.

“The growth in employment, the cut in the tax and contribution wedge, the slowdown in inflation strengthen confidence for Christmas consumption – comments the president of Confcommercio Carlo Sangalli – lower energy costs also contribute to reduce uncertainty for 2024which will certainly be a challenging year especially due to the difficult international situation.”

Confcommercio’s analysis provides a growth of only 0.8% this year and of 0.9% in 2024 but remember, at the same time, that industrial production has stopped declining, theemployment is at an all-time high and sales in the black friday week were promising: they reached 4.31 billion euros, in growth of 6.1% compared to 2022. A result that according to the research office is “excellent” for Christmas: the total expense by and gifts is expected around 8 billion eurosa level that exceeds that of 2022 and 2021.

Thirteenths are on the rise

Thirteenths are also expected to increase and will bring employees and pensioners a total 50 billion of Eurocompared to 47.4 in 2022. A growth that will unlock consumption of 1,882 euros per family, 284 euros more than last year.

