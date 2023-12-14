Third-party cookies are coming to an end in Google Chrome. The Internet giant has announced that as of January 4 from 2024 will begin testing a more privacy-friendly alternative to this tool widely used by the online advertising industry.

This first stage will consist of eliminating access to third-party cookies in Google Chrome for a small number of users globally. If you are one of those selected, the browser will show you a pop-up message inviting you to activate the new “tracking protection” function.

Google Chrome says goodbye to third-party cookies

Since this is a trial, you can still refuse to let Google Chrome banish the third party cookies on your computer. This can happen, for example, if the new setting causes some pages to not work correctly. Even Chrome will notify you if any problems appear.

But this scenario will change more drastically in the second half of 2024. The American giant plans to start limiting access to third-party cookies for all users from the middle of next year. A very important movement and, apparently, without turning back.

As we have seen over the last few years, Google's intentions to eliminate third-party cookies date back to 2020. However, substitute initiatives have evolved to coalesce into a system of topics within what is known as Privacy Sandbox.





The idea, in general terms, is to limit the ability of insurance companies to track and profile users. The label system is presented as a more private alternative, but one that does not harm the advertising business. It should be noted that some are in favor and others against this initiative.

It is also necessary to point out that the aforementioned movement does not mean the definitive end of cookies in Google Chrome. There is a type of cookie that will continue to be present given its importance in the digital ecosystems in which we operate. Let's see, then, the difference between them.

The ones that will remain will be the first-party cookies. These are the ones that are stored in the browser by the website you are visiting. Its value lies in the ability to remember web parameters, such as language, login information or a store shopping cart.

Now, the ones that are saying goodbye are third-party cookies. These, as their name indicates, are placed in the browser by third-party websites and are used to collect information between websites for mainly online advertising purposes.

Images: Google | Firmbee.com

