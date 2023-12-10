To enjoy the benefits of having an electric car, it is important that you know some key aspects about how to charge them correctly. This way you can plan your trips, optimize energy consumption and avoid any inconvenience.

If you are considering making the jump from an internal combustion car to an electric one, you have probably heard all kinds of myths and misinformation about these vehicles. The transition may seem challenging due to the abundance of misinformation circulating on the Internet.

One of the aspects that often causes confusion is the charging of electric cars, where there are important points that you need to know to make the most of the experience of having an electric car and eliminate any worries related to recharging.

Everything you need to know about recharging electric cars

Before learning about recharging electric cars, it is essential that you know that there are three EV charging levels that determine the speed at which the battery is recharged.

The first is the Level 1, which is the most basic recharging and is done with a standard 120-volt household outlet. It is useful for charging overnight at home, but not ideal for recharging when you are going to have long trips.

Level 2 It is the fastest recharge than Level 1 and is done with a 240 volt socket. It’s perfect for charging at home or at work.

Finally there is the Level 3, which is the fastest of all and is carried out with a direct current (DC) charger. They are ideal for quickly recharging on long trips, as they allow a significant recharge in a short time.

You can recharge it from home: One of the advantages of the electric car is that you can charge it in your own home. Most people choose to install a Level 2 charger, which allows them to comfortably power the battery overnight. Charging at home can save you money: The best way to save money when recharging your car is to do it from home, as long as your electricity provider has time-of-use rates. These vary depending on the time of day, being highest at peak hours and lowest at night. Not all electric cars use the same charging connector: These cars have different types of charging connectors that must be taken into account when planning a trip. For example, the CCS is a common connector used on many models, but not Tesla vehicles, which have their own unique design. You must know the types of connectors and their compatibility with your car. There are multiple free charging stations: Electric vehicles can take advantage of free charging stations found in various public places, such as movie theaters, restaurants, and shopping malls. They allow you to recharge the car battery while doing other activities, without having to pay for the service. You can control the charging of your electric car from a mobile application: These apps allow users to monitor the charging process and check the battery level in real time. In this way, you will be informed about the available charge, the time left to complete it and the autonomy you have. It is not necessary to charge the car battery to 100%: The batteries in most electric cars are lithium-ion, so recharging to the maximum or allowing it to drain completely for a long time can reduce its capacity. It is best to keep the battery at a maximum charge level of 80%. You can plan charging before hitting the road: To travel long distances it is important to plan the load in advance. There are tools like A Better Route Planner that help you choose the best charging stops based on the type and performance of your car. You will be able to travel more peacefully and ensure that you always have the necessary charge to continue your route.

Before purchasing an electric car, it is essential that you know the different aspects of battery recharging, which is a field that is constantly changing and improving.

This means of transport is the future of mobility, and thanks to technological advances and smart electrical networks, they are increasingly accessible and practical.