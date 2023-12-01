This is hilarious and sad at the same time. A theft of a Porsche, but the thieves do not understand the manual gearbox.

In the United States of America, stirring yourself is not so obvious. There is the credo: automatic for the masses, manual for the purist. The enthusiast. The petrol head.

All categories that a car thief is not part of. Yet this unique combination came together in this attempt to steal a Porsche. The story took place in Bethesda (near Washington DC, the capital of the United States).

On a Tuesday evening, the owner of a Porsche 718 Boxster arrives at his car unsuspectingly. He wants to open the trunk, while moments before a red Nissan Rogue stops suspiciously near the 718. A man with a firearm steps out of the red car. Off-screen, the robber demands that the owner give the key to the Porsche.

A little later, other hardworking Americans get out of the red MPV to assist their colleague. After some arguing, they get the key and one of them gets into the Porsche. The rest of the group climbs back into the getaway car.

Porsche manual gearbox theft fail

Then the fun begins. At first the thief doesn’t know how to start the Porsche. The confrontation starts with three instead of two pedals and a lever, help! Perhaps he also had to look for the start button, to the left of the steering wheel. After some hassle he gets the 718 started. Getting away is another matter. All the while, the Porsche owner stands next to the car while the front passenger of the Nissan holds the man at gunpoint.

The Porsche 718 Boxster turns twice in an attempt to drive away. It cannot be seen on the images, but the thieves do not manage to steal the Porsche. The crook gets out of the 718 and jumps into the Nissan. Shortly afterwards, shots were fired and the Porsche owner allegedly ran into his own restaurant. He was not hit by the bullets. The owner was left shocked, but at least he still had his life and his car.

Via Fox 5 Washington D.C.

This article Thieves steal Porsche, don’t understand manual transmission (VIDEO) first appeared on Ruetir.