The rossoblù coach on the eve of the match against Atalanta: “Here I feel the support of the people, I don't need anything else”

Matteo Dalla Vite

December 22nd – 3.46pm – Bologna

At three in the morning on Wednesday, after the victory at San Siro, two hundred fans welcomed the team to Casteldebole with fireworks and the chant “Thiago Motta take us to Europe”. And Thiago? Here it is: “It's wonderful to have them around, and in our work this enthusiasm is very important. These fans will help us overcome even difficult moments. Now we must all think about tomorrow's challenge together. What did the victory in the Italian Cup give us more? An enormous joy for our people. And it has certainly enriched us.” There is maestro Gasp's Atalanta and all with a view of Europe. “Gasperini's compliments are always a pleasure – continues Thiago -. If I didn't make mistakes on the pitch it was also because I had a strong coach who taught me a lot. I appreciate the enthusiasm he always puts into it. The boys are well and are playing good football. Now we must continue like this, with great responsibility.”

In Bologna I have everything

—

For the sentences uttered in Lecce only fine (“Sartori talks about the referees and since he didn't say anything…”) and training lesson at Seragnoli where Mihajlovic was treated (“I'll gladly do it, it's a beautiful thing”); meanwhile there is also a correspondent from Equipe who asks about Bologna and the other places he has visited in Serie A as a coach. “In Genoa and La Spezia there were very hot environments, although with different dimensions. I felt good everywhere, because I love the work I do. I feel the support of the people of Bologna, wherever I go. I all want to continue seeing these emotions and today I feel very good here, I don't need anything else to feel good here.”

We know what we want

—

It is clear that the path of Gasperini's Atalanta can be a paradigm for the future of Bologna. Thiago dribbles with style. “I have great respect for Gasperini: he has done many good things and always manages to maintain a great level and great continuity. It's just to be admired. The challenge? They know what they want and so do we. It will definitely be a good match. Who plays between Skorupski and Ravaglia. I know but I won't say it.” Skorupski will play, while Dall'Ara is close to being sold out: so far, 27,000 tickets have been sold for a match never so high for Bologna.

