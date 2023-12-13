Galilea Montijo closes 2023 in the crosshairs of the scandal, after two years of her alleged relationships with organized crime being exposed. Now, they revealed that they are preparing a documentary that could show the darker side of her.

As recalled, the journalist Anabel Hernández, in a second book, pointed out what the alleged relationships of the host of “Hoy” were like. with an important Mexican boss. According to communicator Jorge Carbajal, owner of “Productora 69”, all this will be used to air her love affairs, links with drug traffickers and her personal life.

But what causes most suspicion is who is behind this project not authorized by the famous woman, which could create a schism for the actress as well? Regarding the probable documentary, the YouTuber announced: “There is a production house that has been hired to make a documentary about the life and work of Galilea Montijofrom its beginnings to the present day,” he said.

And he also added: “In addition, it will include all the scandals that have existed around the Guadalajara, from the love affairs, to the issues that involve her with characters that have to do with drug trafficking.” It was even said that the investigations presented by Anabel Hernándezwhich leave Montijo in a bad light in the books “Emma and the Other Ladies of the Narco”, as well as “The Ladies of the Narco”, will be taken up exclusively for this documentary.

Until this Tuesday, it is unknown who would be behind the documentary about the host, but it is presumed that it would be a person who wants to get rid of the luminary. For now, this year Galilea will not be part of the Telethon, nor will she repeat as a researcher in “Who is the mask?”

