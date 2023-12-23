Hacks in the industry do not stop. According to recent reports, Ubisoft was target of a cyber attack this week. Fortunately, she had better luck than Insomniac Gamessince sources assure that the French company defended itself and prevented the theft of approximately 900 GB of data.

Ubisoft successfully defended itself against a hack, according to a report

The X vx-underground account, which reports everything related to cyberattacks, revealed that Ubisoft was target of a hack on December 20. His report reveals that a third party penetrated the company's systems and was doing their thing for 48 hours.

The attacker allegedly had access to various internal systems, SharePoint, Confluence, Microsoft Teams and other work tools that Ubisoft uses. It is said that its objective was leak about 900 GB of data; However, the studio's security teams responded to the emergency successfully.

The source assures that cybersecurity experts managed to expel the third party before he could obtain the data and steal it. It is not known if she ultimately extracted any information, but it is a fact that she did not have enough time to take away all the information that she had in her sights.

According to the report, the attacker was looking for Rainbow Six Siege user data. Fortunately, Ubisoft acted quickly and avoided a potential end-of-year disaster. At the time of writing this, the company has not said anything about it.

