From Reddit we receive an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon. Specifically, we are talking about a fan-art inspired by a fused form between two really different Pokémon. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

It is not the first time that ideas or fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms or fusions are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic concept in this case. In the post below, we can see how a fan under the name of Magnetroni has created some spectacular and at the same time very original fan-arts that imagine combined forms between different Pokémon belonging to the 1st generation. Among them are Chansey and Gloom or Magikarp and Onix among others. Without a doubt, the result is surprising. You can see the full post and all the images in this link.

In the image you can see the Pokémon with the combined appearance of both. It is certainly curious considering that they are inspired by totally different concepts. Here you can see the full post:

Pokemon fusions

byu/Magnetroni inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that a different design or a different idea than the one shown could have turned out better? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

Via.