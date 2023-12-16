From Reddit we receive an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon. Specifically, we are talking about fan-art inspired by a fused form between really different Pokémon. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch. You can also consult the best Pokémon games in history on the web.

It is not the first time that ideas or fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms or fusions are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic concept in this case. In the post below, we can see how a fan under the name PhantomLink2782 has created spectacular fan-art that imagines combined forms between different Ghost-type Pokémon, including Rotom or Litwick. Without a doubt, the result is surprising. You can see the full post and all the images in this link.

In the image you can see the Pokémon with the combined appearance of all of them. It is certainly curious considering that the concept of all these Pokémon differs between them despite having the same type. Here you can see the full video:

Some Ghost-Type Pokemon Fusions for this coming Halloween…

What do you think? Do you think that a different design or a different idea than the one shown could have turned out better? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

