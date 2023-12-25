We once again receive a curious fan-art related to Pokémon. It stars one of the most beloved of his generation. They have imagined an alternative to the paradoxical form of Enteiofficially known as Flamariete!

Entei is a Fire-type Pokémon introduced in the 2nd generation. It does not have any evolution, since it is a legendary Pokémon, which is part of a well-known trio along with Suicune and Raikou. In this case, Reddit user PhatmonMonstraros hhas shown what a spectacular different form than the usual one could look like inspired by a paradoxical form, the new variants of the past or future introduced in Scarlet and Purple.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Entei with an incredible appearance based on a species of creature similar to a bull, featuring the characteristic aggressive appearance of the paradox forms of the past.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

Via.