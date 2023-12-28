If we look back, we will realize that very good games debuted in the last 12 months; However, in 2023 Disappointing titles were also released that received very poor ratings. Recently, a gamer found a physical copy of one of the worst releases of the year for a ridiculously high price.

The competition for the worst game of the year is very close. One of the most talked about titles was The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which received criticism for its horrible visuals and boring gameplay. It is a failure on all fronts.

Currently, the Nacon and Daedalic Entertainment video game is sold for $59.99 USD on Xbox and PlayStation, but is available for $231.99 MXN on Steam thanks to a discount of 60%. Naturally, many players consider this a very high price.

This week, a player took to reddit to share his latest find. Specifically, he found a physical copy of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum to Xbox Series X|S what does it cost $88 AUDwhich is equivalent to about $60 USD. What's so strange about that? The thing is, it's a used disk that someone returned.

Who would be willing to pay $60 USD for a used copy of one of the worst games of 2023? Certainly very few people. As the GameRant media indicates, it is most likely a store error, since the same title is sold at $58 AUD (nearly $40 USD) on the establishment's website.

If we consider that the video game inspired by the work of J.R.R. Tolkien was a failure, it will likely be very difficult to find physical units in the near future. So some players find it worth paying $60 USD for a collector's item.

El fracaso de The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been the target of much criticism. The players attacked the graphics section and the gameplay, as they claimed that it looked very generic.

Shortly before the premiere in May, the developers confirmed that the stealth and exploration title would have voice acting in Elvish; However, controversy reared its head when it was revealed that players would have to pay for DLC to have access to that content.

The Lord of the Rings-inspired title debuted to dismal ratings and immediately became one of the worst releases of 2023. The studio issued an apology and promised improvements, but shortly after announced it would stop creating games and canceled another project. the franchise.

With a score of 34 on Metacritic, Gollum is one of the worst games of the year

But tell us, would you pay $60 USD to play this proposal? Let us read you in the comments.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Click here to read more news related to him.

