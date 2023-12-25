Hackers and data leakers give no respite, not even in Christmas. According to reports, sensitive information related to Grand Theft Auto V and other Rockstar Games projects came to light and spread throughout the internet.

Previously, fragments of the GTA V source code were leaked that shed light on the supposed content cut from a DLC that never materialized. Similarly, there was data to suggest that Bully 2, a sequel to Rockstar Games' school-themed title, was in development before being cancelled.

In the last few hours, reports have emerged indicating that the source code of the 5th installment of the franchise was leaked in its entirety. The information is said to have been shared through a Discord serverwhose name was not revealed to avoid disclosure of the data.

Everything seems to indicate that the leak of the GTA V source code is related to the massive hack that Rockstar Games suffered in September 2022. It is believed that the information was shared discreetly in recent months, but that it finally came to the public.

Grand Theft Auto V source code leaked, according to reports

According to the first reports, in the leaked material it is possible to find more data related to Bully 2, which was supposedly canceled. Likewise, it seems that there is data related to the code Script Python of GTA 6, although it seems that no more information was shared about it.

Regarding Grand Theft Auto V, the content that emerged online in the last few hours reveals conceptual material of the game. For example, there is an image that supposedly represents the first version of the map of the open world. It is also indicated that unpublished images of the motor RAGE that the developer studio uses.

Although the veracity of the information is unknown with complete certainty, nor Rockstar Games in Take-Two Interactive have spoken out about this situation. It is unknown if the alleged source code leak represents a danger to GTA Online or the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA V's alleged source code leaked on Christmas Eve

