Tinder has been offering subscriptions since 2015, the year it launched its first payment proposal called Tinder Plus. Since then, the dating app has added other tiers, such as Tinder Gold and Tinder Platinum, all for a monthly fee of less than $30.

However, it seems that there is a market for a much more ambitious alternative, although the price to pay is nothing like what we have seen so far. Say 'hello' to Tinder Select, a $499 monthly subscription whose essence is based mainly on its exclusivity.

To enter you need an invitation

Tinder Select is quite particular since its high price is not the only obstacle when choosing this plan. We already know what science says about Tinder, so let's say we wanted to sign up to make a date right away or simply meet new people.

As CNN reports, this subscription is limited to those people who receive an invitation. Now, having passed this step does not guarantee us access to Tinder Select. The next step is to apply for membership through a dedicated Mach Group page.





At this point we should have a profile with five interests, four photos, a biography of at least 15 characters, specify what we are looking for in a relationship and have passed the photo verification. “After you submit your request, we will review some of your account information,” the firm says.

From Tinder they explain that while some people will receive access to Tinder Select immediately, others will have to wait for a more complete review that may take a little more time. In any case, they expect less than 1% of active members to adopt this subscription.

What does Tinder Select offer?

One of the big questions is whether paying $499 a month or almost $6,000 a year is worth it. Certainly, this is a very personal decisionbut below we will see some of the advantages offered by this alternative which, as we say, is presented with an aura of exclusivity.

The app explains that its ambitious subscription offers mach-free direct messages, although with a limit of up to two per week. Plus, early access to new features, a “VIP experience” limited to 1% of members “to ensure the most exclusive experience possible.”

There is also a “Select mode”, which allows you to take a look at popular profiles, as well as allow others to view your profile; priority place in the Likes You section for seven days, and an optional “SELECT” verification badge visible throughout the community.

Images: Good Faces Agency | Mika Baumeister

