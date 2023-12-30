Album proposals come and album proposals come with songs of all kinds and from new and experienced authors for Luis Miguelbut if there are proposals, why hasn't he released a new album?

The staff close to “El Sol” says that for the moment he prefers to take care of his Hispanic tourso in the Warner Music company, which has been publishing its albums for more than two decades, nothing is moving forward.

They detail that they renew personnel at the label, new ideas arrive, new deals, but at the end of the day, they end up at the same point: They cannot agree on anything with Luis Miguel.

So, for now we will have to wait, to see if in 2024 we have new news about a possible album.

