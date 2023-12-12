The DUNE 2 movie will be longer than the first installment of 2021 and Denis Villeneuve’s longest-running film.

The first installment of 2021 lasted 2h 35min (155 minutes), however DUNE 2 will last 2h 46min (166 minutes). At least, that’s what Japan’s film classification and rating organization says. Here you can see the publication where it is confirmed. At least, it doesn’t last more than three hours as has been suggested on other occasions.

Luckily, they have assured that it will have much more action, so we will see very epic scenes and shocking battles for longer than in the first installment.

Duration of Denis Villeneuve’s best films:

Prisioneros (2013) – 2h 33minEnemy (2013) – 1h 31minSicario (2015) – 2h 1minLa llegada (2016) – 1h 56minBlade Runner 2049 (2017) – 2h 44minDune (2021) – 2h 35minDune (2024) – 2h 4 6min

As we can see, each time he makes the films longer, it seems that he has gotten the taste for approaching 3 hours in length.

Apart from the time we will be in the cinema, the film has other attractions.

Because of the quality special effects, the brutal costume design, the magic of Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack and the masterful direction of Denis Villeneuve, DUNE 2 will have a brutal cast. As it is headed by Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli and Laura Mizere as Baron Servant.

Austin Butler Como Feyd Rautha Harkonnen

DUNE 2 movie will be released on March 15, 2024 and it will probably be one of the great science fiction installments of next year.

