It is true that Pokémon is a Japanese franchise. Can it be given an even more Japanese character? It looks like it is.

In Pokémon there are numerous different designs inspired by all kinds of different aspects, some focusing on the mythology of specific regions. In this case, Reddit user CanadianTurt1e hhas shown what some spectacular forms could look like, different from the usual ones inspired by Japanese Mythology, of different Pokémon such as Charizard, Kakuna, Machamp, Onix or Rhydon.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style have been shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see these Amazing looking Pokémon. Some of them, like Kakuna or Onix, can be terrifying.while others like Charizard, Rhydon or Muachamp attract attention for the design and beauty of the images.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

I’m back with 6 more Pokemon designs reimagined in Japanese mythology. Which ones should I do next? (original 151 only)

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

