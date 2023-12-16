Armor customization in Destiny 2 is leading to some impressive creations.

Buzz and Woody join the Destiny 2 roster.

What happens if you mix one of the most beloved movies like Toy Story with one of the current video games? Well, you get a really wonderful result. On this occasion, a Destiny 2 player has decided to give life to the protagonists of the well-known animated film, yes, Buzz and Woody go shooting on your console thanks to this incredible recreation. You can't miss it because the result is simply wonderful. Despite some criticism from players, Destiny 2 is still very present.

Surely you are already used to seeing this type of content, in fact, another player perfectly recreated the Soul of Ashes, one of the bosses of Dark Souls 3. What can be done in this installment thanks to the imagination is truly amazing , so if you want to see how these adorable toys they become killing machines, you cannot miss the images that we will leave you a little further down. We loved the result.

This is what Buzz and Woody look like in Destiny 2

The person responsible for this wonderful creation has been the Reddit user QueenBreakersBro. In the images that we will leave you just below these lines you will be able to see the customization models and the colors that have been used to recreate these two iconic Toy Story characters. We already told you that the work is incredible and you will be able to recognize Buzz and Woody from the first moment, something that shows the great quality of this recreation.

Destiny X Toy Story

On this occasion, the titan that you can see in the images is truly spectacular, in fact, Reddit users were quick to fill the publication with comments of praise. Furthermore, at the time of writing this news, the post already has more than 1,000 positive votes, which shows how much people on the forum liked it. On the other hand, in the comments he has also said which pieces are in question, in case you want to try it.

Toy Story was first released in 1995 and has since achieved captivate millions of people. Both adults and children have enjoyed his fun movies over the years and it is not unusual to see how some players decide to pay him a kind of tribute in their favorite games. Now, this user will be able to ride with the cowboy Woody or fly to infinity and beyond with Buzz.

