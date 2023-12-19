They entered the new owner's house on their own initiative to recover a motorcycle stolen from one of the two. A commander and a marshal from Salento were sentenced at first instance to one year and two years and six months in prison

It was August 2016 when two carabinieri now retireda marshal and a commander of two stations in lower Salento, would have carried out on their own initiative an inspection to recover a stolen motorbike in the house of the new owner who had purchased it through an advert on the web. Recognizing his own motorbike, the theft of which had been reported by the same marshal a year earlier, the soldier regained possession of it. Today we have reached a first conviction which certainly causes discussion because at the end of the ordinary trial, the commander was given one year of imprisonment (suspended sentence) and the marshal two years and six months. In fact, the first was convicted on the attenuated hypothesis of abuse of office and omission of official acts while he was acquitted of the crime of embezzlement with a full formula “for not having committed the crime”. Instead the marshal was condemned for the ever attenuated hypothesis of embezzlement and for omissions of official acts while he was acquitted for abuse of office. Furthermore, the former marshal was declared banned from holding public office and unable to negotiate with the public administration for five years. The civil party's request for compensation was however rejected.

The prosecutor, at the end of the indictment, had requested a five-year prison sentence for each of the accused, while the defense lawyers had naturally requested acquittal and will now be able to appeal on appeal. As we learn from the sentence, the two former carabinieri would have committed the crime of omission of official acts and in particular the commander should have informed the Prosecutor's Office about the judicial police activities they were carrying out. Having regained possession of the motorbike, the former marshal finds himself answering for embezzlement despite there being criminal proceedings which have not yet started and aimed at ascertaining the facts and responsibilities.

Fonte: Leccenews24